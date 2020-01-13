Has Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Exact Sciences (EXAS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EXAS and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Exact Sciences is one of 908 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EXAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS's full-year earnings has moved 41.13% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EXAS has gained about 12.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.76% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Exact Sciences is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EXAS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 389 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.17% so far this year, so EXAS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on EXAS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.