Has Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Exact Sciences (EXAS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Exact Sciences is one of 883 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EXAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS's full-year earnings has moved 6.47% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EXAS has returned about 53.69% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 11.36%. This means that Exact Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, EXAS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 374 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.74% this year, meaning that EXAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on EXAS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

