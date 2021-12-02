Has EVRAZ (EVRZF) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has EVRAZ (EVRZF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EVRAZ is one of 251 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EVRAZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRZF's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EVRZF has moved about 26.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 2.9%. This shows that EVRAZ is outperforming its peers so far this year.

SQM (SQM) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.8%.

Over the past three months, SQM's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, EVRAZ is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.9% so far this year, so EVRZF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, SQM falls under the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #6. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +28.4%.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on EVRAZ and SQM as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

