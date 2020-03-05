Has EVOQUA WATR TEC (AQUA) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is EVOQUA WATR TEC (AQUA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EVOQUA WATR TEC is one of 189 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AQUA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AQUA's full-year earnings has moved 5.28% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AQUA has gained about 18.89% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 0.61%. This shows that EVOQUA WATR TEC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AQUA belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.55% so far this year, meaning that AQUA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AQUA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

