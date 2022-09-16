Has EVgo (EVGO) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has EVgo Inc. (EVGO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

EVgo Inc. is one of 129 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EVgo Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVGO's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EVGO has returned 2% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -23.9%. This shows that EVgo Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Harley-Davidson (HOG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.1%.

The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson's current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, EVgo Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 63 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 32% so far this year, meaning that EVGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Harley-Davidson falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.8%.

EVgo Inc. and Harley-Davidson could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.