Has Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. is one of 88 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Everus Construction Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ECG has moved about 82.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 15.9%. This shows that Everus Construction Group, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is LGI Homes (LGIH). The stock has returned 24.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for LGI Homes' current year EPS has increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Everus Construction Group, Inc. belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.5% so far this year, so ECG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, LGI Homes belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #228. The industry has moved -0% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Everus Construction Group, Inc. and LGI Homes as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.