Has Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. is one of 92 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Everus Construction Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG's full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ECG has gained about 33.5% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This means that Everus Construction Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Frontdoor (FTDR). The stock has returned 19.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Frontdoor's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Everus Construction Group, Inc. is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.3% so far this year, so ECG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Frontdoor is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Everus Construction Group, Inc. and Frontdoor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

