Has Evertec (EVTC) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Evertec (EVTC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Evertec is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Evertec is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVTC's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EVTC has gained about 4.8% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 2.5%. As we can see, Evertec is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, AppLovin (APP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.9%.

Over the past three months, AppLovin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Evertec is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.8% so far this year, so EVTC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, AppLovin falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 118 stocks and is ranked #101. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Evertec and AppLovin as they could maintain their solid performance.

