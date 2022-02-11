Has Everi Holdings (EVRI) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Everi Holdings (EVRI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Everi Holdings is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 308 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Everi Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRI's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EVRI has returned about 7.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -8.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Everi Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Omnicom (OMC) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.9%.

For Omnicom, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Everi Holdings belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.3% so far this year, meaning that EVRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Omnicom, however, belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +5.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Everi Holdings and Omnicom as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

