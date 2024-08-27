Has Evergy (EVRG) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Evergy Inc (EVRG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Evergy Inc is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 105 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Evergy Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRG's full-year earnings has moved 0% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EVRG has returned 13.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 12.9% on average. This means that Evergy Inc is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Tele2 (TLTZY) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.3%.

The consensus estimate for Tele2's current year EPS has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Evergy Inc belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.4% this year, meaning that EVRG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tele2 (TLTZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.