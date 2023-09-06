Has Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Everest Group (EG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Everest Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 852 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Everest Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EG's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EG has gained about 9.2% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 6.8%. This means that Everest Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT). The stock is up 107.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Midwest Holding Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Everest Group belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7% so far this year, so EG is performing better in this area.

Midwest Holding Inc. however, belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 62-stock industry is ranked #168. The industry has moved +7.8% so far this year.

Everest Group and Midwest Holding Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.