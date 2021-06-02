Has Evercore (EVR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Evercore (EVR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EVR and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Evercore is a member of our Finance group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVR's full-year earnings has moved 21.58% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EVR has moved about 34.71% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20.68% on average. This means that Evercore is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EVR belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.99% so far this year, so EVR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on EVR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

