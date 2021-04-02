Has Evercore (EVR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Evercore (EVR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EVR and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Evercore is one of 900 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVR's full-year earnings has moved 17.78% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EVR has returned 23.87% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 12.29% on average. This means that Evercore is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EVR belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.37% so far this year, so EVR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

EVR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

