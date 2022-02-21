Has Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Euroseas Ltd. is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 22.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ESEA has moved about 21.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -3.2%. This means that Euroseas Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Euronav NV (EURN). The stock has returned 15.3% year-to-date.

In Euronav NV's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 162.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.2% this year, meaning that ESEA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Euronav NV is also part of the same industry.

Euroseas Ltd. and Euronav NV could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.