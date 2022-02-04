Has Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Euroseas Ltd. is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 38% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ESEA has gained about 27.5% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 2.5%. As we can see, Euroseas Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gatx (GATX). The stock has returned 0.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Gatx's current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, meaning that ESEA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Gatx falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #55. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.8%.

Euroseas Ltd. and Gatx could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

