Has Euronav (EURN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Euronav NV (EURN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Euronav NV is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Euronav NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EURN's full-year earnings has moved 696.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EURN has returned about 34.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -7.2%. This shows that Euronav NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Alaska Air Group (ALK). The stock has returned 6.6% year-to-date.

In Alaska Air Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Euronav NV belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.7% so far this year, so EURN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Alaska Air Group, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #216. The industry has moved +1.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Euronav NV and Alaska Air Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

