Has EuroDry (EDRY) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is EuroDry (EDRY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EuroDry is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EuroDry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDRY's full-year earnings has moved 104.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EDRY has returned about 63.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, EuroDry is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.1%.

In ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EuroDry belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.3% so far this year, so EDRY is performing better in this area.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved -3.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to EuroDry and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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EuroDry (EDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.