Has Etsy (ETSY) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Etsy (ETSY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Etsy is one of 632 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETSY's full-year earnings has moved 14.68% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ETSY has returned about 301.60% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 0%. This means that Etsy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ETSY belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ETSY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

