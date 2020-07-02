Has Etsy (ETSY) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Etsy (ETSY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Etsy is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 607 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETSY's full-year earnings has moved 87.43% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ETSY has gained about 151.04% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.78%. This shows that Etsy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ETSY belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.20% so far this year, so ETSY is performing better in this area.

ETSY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.