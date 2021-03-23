Has Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ethan Allen Interiors is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ETH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETH's full-year earnings has moved 44.74% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ETH has gained about 40.08% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.32%. This means that Ethan Allen Interiors is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ETH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34.49% so far this year, so ETH is performing better in this area.

ETH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.