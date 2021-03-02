Has Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Ethan Allen Interiors is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ETH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETH's full-year earnings has moved 44.74% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ETH has returned about 26.77% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.55% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ethan Allen Interiors is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ETH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.59% so far this year, so ETH is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

ETH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

