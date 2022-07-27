Has Erie Indemnity Company's (NASDAQ:ERIE) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Erie Indemnity's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Erie Indemnity is:

22% = US$293m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.22.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Erie Indemnity's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Erie Indemnity has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Erie Indemnity's moderate 7.8% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Erie Indemnity's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 14% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:ERIE Past Earnings Growth July 27th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Erie Indemnity's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Erie Indemnity Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 68% (or a retention ratio of 32%) for Erie Indemnity suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Erie Indemnity is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Erie Indemnity has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

