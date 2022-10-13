Has Equinor (EQNR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Equinor (EQNR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Equinor is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Equinor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQNR's full-year earnings has moved 24.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EQNR has gained about 30.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 27.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Equinor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.9%.

In Warrior Met Coal's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Equinor is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.7% so far this year, so EQNR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Warrior Met Coal falls under the Coal industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +85.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Equinor and Warrior Met Coal as they could maintain their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.