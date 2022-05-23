Has EQT (EQT) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. EQT Corporation (EQT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

EQT Corporation is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQT's full-year earnings has moved 60.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EQT has returned about 87.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 30.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that EQT Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 46.4%.

The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources' current year EPS has increased 43.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, EQT Corporation is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 43.3% so far this year, so EQT is performing better in this area.

Canadian Natural Resources, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #21. The industry has moved +44.6% so far this year.

EQT Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.