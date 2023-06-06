Has Epiroc Aktiebolag (EPOKY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR (EPOKY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPOKY's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EPOKY has returned about 1.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Franklin Electric (FELE) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.5%.

Over the past three months, Franklin Electric's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.1% so far this year, so EPOKY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Franklin Electric, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #33. The industry has moved +3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR and Franklin Electric as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.