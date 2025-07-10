Has E.ON (EONGY) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is E.ON SE (EONGY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

E.ON SE is one of 109 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. E.ON SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EONGY's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EONGY has moved about 62.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 8.5%. This means that E.ON SE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Innergex (INGXF) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 78.2%.

For Innergex, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 42.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, E.ON SE belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.5% this year, meaning that EONGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Innergex is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track E.ON SE and Innergex. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

