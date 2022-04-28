Has EOG Resources (EOG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is EOG Resources (EOG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

EOG Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 257 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 48.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EOG has gained about 27% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 22.4%. This means that EOG Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is EnLink Midstream (ENLC). The stock is up 46% year-to-date.

For EnLink Midstream, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 176.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EOG Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 33.4% so far this year, so EOG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, EnLink Midstream falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +33.7%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on EOG Resources and EnLink Midstream as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.