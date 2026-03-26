Has Envela (ELA) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Envela Corporation (ELA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Envela Corporation is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Envela Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELA's full-year earnings has moved 31.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ELA has gained about 30.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.1%. As we can see, Envela Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Li Ning Co. (LNNGY). The stock is up 17.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Li Ning Co.'s current year EPS has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Envela Corporation belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8% so far this year, so ELA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Li Ning Co. belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #61. The industry has moved -9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Envela Corporation and Li Ning Co.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Envela Corporation (ELA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.