Has Envela (ELA) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Envela Corporation (ELA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Envela Corporation is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Envela Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELA's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ELA has returned about 17.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 27.6%. This shows that Envela Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Spartan Stores (SPTN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.9%.

In Spartan Stores' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Envela Corporation is a member of the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 41.2% so far this year, so ELA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Spartan Stores belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #57. The industry has moved -1.6% year to date.

Envela Corporation and Spartan Stores could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





