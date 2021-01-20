Has Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of 255 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 1.76% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EPD has gained about 18.89% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 12% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EPD belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #129 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.67% so far this year, so EPD is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track EPD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

