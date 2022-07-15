Has Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EPD has gained about 11.4% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 11.1%. This means that Enterprise Products Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Delek US Holdings (DK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.1%.

The consensus estimate for Delek US Holdings' current year EPS has increased 398.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Enterprise Products Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.2% this year, meaning that EPD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Delek US Holdings, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #2. The industry has moved +13% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Enterprise Products Partners and Delek US Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

