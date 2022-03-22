Has Ensign Group (ENSG) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ensign Group (ENSG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Ensign Group is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1159 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ensign Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ENSG has gained about 4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ensign Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC). The stock is up 2.8% year-to-date.

For Flora Growth Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 200% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ensign Group is a member of the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that ENSG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Flora Growth Corp. falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 91 stocks and is ranked #168. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.6%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Ensign Group and Flora Growth Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

