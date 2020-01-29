Has Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Enphase Energy (ENPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Enphase Energy is one of 295 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 3.19% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ENPH has moved about 23.38% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -5.21% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Enphase Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ENPH belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.90% so far this year, so ENPH is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track ENPH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

