Has Enova International (ENVA) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Enova International (ENVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Enova International is one of 900 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA's full-year earnings has moved 7.89% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ENVA has returned 32.62% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 14.32%. This means that Enova International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ENVA belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.50% so far this year, so ENVA is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on ENVA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

