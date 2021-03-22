Has Enova International (ENVA) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Enova International (ENVA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Enova International is a member of our Finance group, which includes 886 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA's full-year earnings has moved 9.21% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ENVA has returned about 47.76% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 11.52%. This means that Enova International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ENVA belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.14% so far this year, so ENVA is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ENVA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

