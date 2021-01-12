Has Enova International (ENVA) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Enova International (ENVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enova International is one of 888 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA's full-year earnings has moved 7.72% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ENVA has returned about 3.19% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 2.72%. As we can see, Enova International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ENVA belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.16% so far this year, meaning that ENVA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ENVA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

