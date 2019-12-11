Has Enova International (ENVA) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Enova International (ENVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ENVA and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Enova International is a member of our Finance group, which includes 840 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA's full-year earnings has moved 10.69% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ENVA has returned about 18.86% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 17.82% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Enova International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ENVA belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.18% this year, meaning that ENVA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ENVA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.