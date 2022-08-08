Has EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. EnLink Midstream (ENLC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

EnLink Midstream is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EnLink Midstream is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENLC's full-year earnings has moved 40.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ENLC has returned about 33% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 23.1% on average. This shows that EnLink Midstream is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (CEPU) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24%.

The consensus estimate for Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 40.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, EnLink Midstream belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.9% so far this year, meaning that ENLC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved +10.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on EnLink Midstream and Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.