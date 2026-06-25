Has ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 110 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENGIY's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ENGIY has gained about 15.3% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 7.5%. This means that ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is NiSource (NI). The stock is up 14.1% year-to-date.

For NiSource, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ENGIE - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.7% so far this year, so ENGIY is performing better in this area. NiSource is also part of the same industry.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR and NiSource could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.