Has Enersys (ENS) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is EnerSys (ENS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

EnerSys is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 186 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EnerSys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENS' full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ENS has gained about 52.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.7% on average. This means that EnerSys is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY). The stock has returned 24.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Mitsui & Co.'s current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, EnerSys is a member of the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.3% so far this year, so ENS is performing better in this area.

Mitsui & Co., however, belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +12% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track EnerSys and Mitsui & Co.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

