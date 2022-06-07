Has Energy Recovery (ERII) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Energy Recovery (ERII) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Energy Recovery is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Energy Recovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERII's full-year earnings has moved 12.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ERII has returned about 0.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 13.7%. This means that Energy Recovery is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.8%.

Over the past three months, Mitsui & Co.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 44.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Energy Recovery belongs to the Pollution Control industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 14.9% so far this year, so ERII is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Mitsui & Co. belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved +9.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Energy Recovery and Mitsui & Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

