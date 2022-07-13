Has Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Encore Capital Group (ECPG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Encore Capital Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 889 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Encore Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECPG's full-year earnings has moved 57.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ECPG has moved about 1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 17.4%. This means that Encore Capital Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is EPR Properties (EPR). The stock has returned 1.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for EPR Properties' current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Encore Capital Group is a member of the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.5% so far this year, so ECPG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, EPR Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved -20.7% year to date.

Encore Capital Group and EPR Properties could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.