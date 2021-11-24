Has Emerson Electric (EMR) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Emerson Electric (EMR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Emerson Electric is one of 223 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EMR has gained about 17.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 16.7%. This means that Emerson Electric is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Energy Recovery (ERII). The stock has returned 66.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Energy Recovery's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Emerson Electric is a member of the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.6% so far this year, so EMR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Energy Recovery belongs to the Pollution Control industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved +34.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Emerson Electric and Energy Recovery. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

