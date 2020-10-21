Has Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EBS and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Emergent Biosolutions is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 931 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBS's full-year earnings has moved 56.34% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EBS has returned about 79.26% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.45% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Emergent Biosolutions is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EBS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 414 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.66% this year, meaning that EBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track EBS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.