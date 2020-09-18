Has Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Emergent Biosolutions is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBS's full-year earnings has moved 63.19% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EBS has returned 88.38% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.58%. This shows that Emergent Biosolutions is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, EBS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 394 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.42% so far this year, so EBS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track EBS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.