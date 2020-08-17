Has Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Emergent Biosolutions is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBS's full-year earnings has moved 75.92% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EBS has gained about 147.30% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.76%. This means that Emergent Biosolutions is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, EBS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.38% so far this year, so EBS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on EBS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

