Has Eli Lilly and (LLY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Eli Lilly and (LLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Eli Lilly and is one of 888 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LLY's full-year earnings has moved 0.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LLY has moved about 13.53% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.21%. This shows that Eli Lilly and is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LLY belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.33% so far this year, so LLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

