Has Eli Lilly and (LLY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Eli Lilly and (LLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Eli Lilly and is a member of our Medical group, which includes 894 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LLY's full-year earnings has moved 0.08% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LLY has returned 17.73% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.70%. This means that Eli Lilly and is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LLY belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.88% so far this year, so LLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track LLY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.