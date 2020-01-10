Has Eli Lilly and (LLY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Eli Lilly and (LLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Eli Lilly and is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 908 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LLY's full-year earnings has moved 2.59% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LLY has returned 3.42% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.65%. As we can see, Eli Lilly and is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LLY belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.21% so far this year, so LLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to LLY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

