Has Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Elevance Health (ELV) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Elevance Health is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1189 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Elevance Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELV's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ELV has gained about 1.6% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -13.1%. This means that Elevance Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

HealthEquity (HQY) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.3%.

The consensus estimate for HealthEquity's current year EPS has increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Elevance Health belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25.8% this year, meaning that ELV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. HealthEquity is also part of the same industry.

Elevance Health and HealthEquity could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

